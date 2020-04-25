Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Buys 62,870 Shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,870 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.14% of Macy’s worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Macy’s by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,572,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,677,000 after purchasing an additional 300,985 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 73,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 22,433 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1.3% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 287,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 39.2% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 21,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:M traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.02. 29,931,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,990,792. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.18. Macy’s Inc has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $25.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average of $13.64.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.377 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 30.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on M. Cfra cut Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Atlantic Securities raised Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Macy’s from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In other Macy’s news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $33,492.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,459.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,747 shares of company stock worth $36,821. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

