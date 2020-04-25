Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Buys New Shares in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Shares of CAH traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.32. 1,963,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,507,491. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.78. Cardinal Health Inc has a twelve month low of $39.05 and a twelve month high of $60.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 45.21%. The company had revenue of $39.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4811 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAH shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cardinal Health to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.40.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

Further Reading: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.