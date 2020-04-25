Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Increases Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,320 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 1,360 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $50,374.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,853.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.88. The company had a trading volume of 346,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,571. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $38.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 12.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CATY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

