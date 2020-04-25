Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 253,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Guess? were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GES. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guess? during the 4th quarter valued at $595,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 157,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 50,441 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guess? during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guess? during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.99% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:GES traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.26. 1,030,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,738,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Guess?, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average of $17.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.63 million, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.44.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GES shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Guess? from $24.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Guess? from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Guess? from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Cowen lowered shares of Guess? from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Guess? from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.
Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.
