Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 253,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Guess? were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GES. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guess? during the 4th quarter valued at $595,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 157,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 50,441 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guess? during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guess? during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GES traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.26. 1,030,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,738,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Guess?, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average of $17.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.63 million, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.44.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Guess? had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $842.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GES shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Guess? from $24.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Guess? from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Guess? from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Cowen lowered shares of Guess? from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Guess? from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

