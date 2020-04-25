Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 287,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 25,635 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 2.23% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter valued at about $383,000.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.74. 736,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,805. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $37.29. The firm has a market cap of $151.56 million, a P/E ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.99.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $302.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.99 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a positive return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. As a group, analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan A. Muhtar bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.70 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve Lumpkin bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $144,610 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RRGB shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.