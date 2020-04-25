Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Purchases 193 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 4,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its position in Sempra Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC grew its position in Sempra Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 10,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SRE. Cfra upgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.13.

In other news, VP Dennis V. Arriola purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 44,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,512,099.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SRE traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,236,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,487. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.04. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $161.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 19.97%. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $1.045 dividend. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.