Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Purchases 553 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Westlake Chemical worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WLK traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.70. 345,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,406. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $75.65.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering raised Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank started coverage on Westlake Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Westlake Chemical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Westlake Chemical from $69.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.80.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao sold 51,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $3,220,372.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,306,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roger L. Kearns acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.89 per share, with a total value of $149,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,224 shares in the company, valued at $425,155.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 780,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,813,300. 73.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

