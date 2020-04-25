Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Purchases 61,929 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,929 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.25% of United States Steel worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $21,726,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in United States Steel by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,534,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,400 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in United States Steel by 607.6% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 616,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after buying an additional 529,388 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $5,877,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in United States Steel by 193.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 655,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after buying an additional 431,966 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:X traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $6.82. 7,759,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,296,149. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.76. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. United States Steel had a positive return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. United States Steel’s revenue was down 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

X has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of United States Steel from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of United States Steel from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of United States Steel from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.55.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

