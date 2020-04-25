Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Purchases 61,929 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,929 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.25% of United States Steel worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $21,726,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in United States Steel by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,534,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,400 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in United States Steel by 607.6% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 616,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after buying an additional 529,388 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $5,877,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in United States Steel by 193.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 655,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after buying an additional 431,966 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:X traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $6.82. 7,759,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,296,149. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.76. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. United States Steel had a positive return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. United States Steel’s revenue was down 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

X has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of United States Steel from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of United States Steel from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of United States Steel from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.55.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for United States Steel (NYSE:X)

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit