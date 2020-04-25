Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Purchases 866 Shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,210 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 679.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,245,000 after buying an additional 3,757,099 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,533,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,969 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 464.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 844,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,521,000 after purchasing an additional 694,740 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in TCF Financial by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,389,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,829,000 after buying an additional 510,987 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TCF Financial stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.63. 591,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,354. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.09. TCF Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $16.96 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $566.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TCF. Wedbush raised TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of TCF Financial in a research note on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group raised shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.09.

In other TCF Financial news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 20,000 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

