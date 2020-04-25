Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Raises Stake in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of HollyFrontier worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in HollyFrontier by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in HollyFrontier by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 93,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in HollyFrontier by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 20,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in HollyFrontier by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 97,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.47.

Shares of NYSE HFC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.56. 2,394,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,543,323. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.97. HollyFrontier Corp has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $58.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.59.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HollyFrontier Corp will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HollyFrontier news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $215,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,979.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

