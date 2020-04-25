SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Acquired by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIA. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $237.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,568,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,651,599. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.11. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $182.10 and a twelve month high of $295.87.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.6018 dividend. This represents a $7.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

