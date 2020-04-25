Strs Ohio Acquires 43,809 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,809 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.16% of L3Harris worth $64,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in L3Harris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.85. 1,072,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,512. The company has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. L3Harris has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $230.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.73.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.73%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LHX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $217.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on L3Harris from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.89.

In related news, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total transaction of $14,860,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,869,443.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total value of $5,429,115.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,540.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

