Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 944,837 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,464 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises approximately 0.7% of Strs Ohio’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Strs Ohio owned about 0.14% of Union Pacific worth $133,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hi Line Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $5,622,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 111,370 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,135,000 after purchasing an additional 17,565 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $15,388,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,042 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Union Pacific news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,098.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Cfra decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $206.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.48.

NYSE:UNP traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,351,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,117,795. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $188.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $103.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

