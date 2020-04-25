Strs Ohio Has $49.95 Million Stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Strs Ohio grew its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,154 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of American Tower worth $49,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. State Street Corp raised its position in American Tower by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,612,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,133,390,000 after acquiring an additional 238,036 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 40,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,907,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 181.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 7,348 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.3% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 104,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,130,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 32.0% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total transaction of $488,407.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,589.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,402. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. New Street Research raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of American Tower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.92.

AMT stock traded down $3.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $244.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,775,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $110.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.83, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $232.10 and a 200 day moving average of $227.75. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $260.43.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.89%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

