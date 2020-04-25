Strs Ohio Has $60.80 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 833,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,790 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $60,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.9% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 71,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PM shares. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.69.

Shares of PM traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,104,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,253,661. The firm has a market cap of $111.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

In related news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

