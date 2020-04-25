Strs Ohio Increases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 637,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 158,484 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $74,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $114.04. 3,045,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,736,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $62.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.66. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.26.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.