Strs Ohio Purchases 343,404 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 189.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 524,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343,404 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.14% of Analog Devices worth $47,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $3,265,410,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $463,695,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 861,877.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,077,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,347 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,530,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,784,000 after purchasing an additional 749,971 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 389.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 836,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,451,000 after purchasing an additional 665,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,805. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $170,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,686 shares of company stock valued at $762,900. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.73.

ADI stock traded up $4.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.92. 2,855,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,768,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $127.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.87. The company has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

