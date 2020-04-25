Strs Ohio Sells 10,379 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,468,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,379 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.08% of Altria Group worth $56,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in Altria Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

MO stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.42. 8,580,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,402,777. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $71.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.32.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.62%.

MO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

