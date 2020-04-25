Strs Ohio Sells 205,924 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 205,924 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of Texas Instruments worth $54,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 616.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $15,177,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 848,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,348,382.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 92,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total transaction of $11,229,468.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 848,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,951,919.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 494,039 shares of company stock worth $62,101,527. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TXN traded up $3.47 on Friday, hitting $113.93. 5,534,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,832,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.15. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.70%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TXN shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.42.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

