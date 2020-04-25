Strs Ohio Sells 66,587 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,587 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $59,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 12.8% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 52,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,244,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,479,000 after acquiring an additional 18,068 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.25.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,295,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,929,812. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.16. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $164.90.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 197.26%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $29,322,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,589,351 shares in the company, valued at $16,653,334,750.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total transaction of $1,968,435.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,572 shares in the company, valued at $14,849,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 863,657 shares of company stock valued at $123,406,971. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

