Strs Ohio Trims Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $67,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 171,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 59,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,310,000 after buying an additional 21,186 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.52. 2,837,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,605,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $95.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.13 and its 200-day moving average is $165.68. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HON. Citigroup decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Langenberg & Company raised Honeywell International to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.