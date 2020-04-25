Strs Ohio Trims Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 728,021 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,240 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.9% of Strs Ohio’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of Mastercard worth $175,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 37.8% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Consolidated Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $858,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of MA traded up $2.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $258.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,278,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,888,884. The company has a market cap of $257.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $253.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.22. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.41, for a total value of $12,231,711.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,602,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,423,646,366.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 20,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.20, for a total value of $6,649,780.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,964 shares in the company, valued at $6,649,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,534 shares of company stock worth $74,137,309 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Mastercard from $348.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $347.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.57.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.