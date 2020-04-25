Successful Portfolios LLC Acquires 11 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 792 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.9% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in Alphabet by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,540.86.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,279.31. 1,634,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,097,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,532.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,190.83 and a 200 day moving average of $1,317.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 45.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 242,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total value of $15,411,192.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total transaction of $87,429.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $565,378.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,820,434 shares of company stock valued at $119,224,927 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

