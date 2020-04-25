Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Stake Decreased by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management decreased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 5,804.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 474,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after purchasing an additional 466,935 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Breakline Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,899,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $52.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,673,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,113,434. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.69. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $60.64. The stock has a market cap of $273.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4171 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.40%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Macquarie lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

