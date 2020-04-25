Talanx (ETR:TLX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Talanx (ETR:TLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on Talanx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Warburg Research set a €46.60 ($54.19) price target on Talanx and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Talanx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €42.60 ($49.53).

Shares of ETR:TLX traded down €0.96 ($1.12) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €30.06 ($34.95). 210,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,773. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €30.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €40.68. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion and a PE ratio of 8.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.50. Talanx has a 12-month low of €21.42 ($24.91) and a 12-month high of €48.38 ($56.26).

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

