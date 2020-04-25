Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Shares Purchased by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,560 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Tapestry worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at $5,239,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, April 10th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Tapestry from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.76.

Shares of Tapestry stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.64. The company had a trading volume of 6,226,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,883,653. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Tapestry Inc has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $36.06.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.90%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 52.53%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

