Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) is Tufton Capital Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Tufton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 137,620 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Target accounts for 3.3% of Tufton Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Target were worth $12,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at about $1,475,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 66,585 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 503,863 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $53,868,000 after buying an additional 188,381 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,624 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Target by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 39,457 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target stock traded up $3.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.82. The stock had a trading volume of 6,055,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,040,099. The stock has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.65. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $70.03 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.60.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Target from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Target from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.92.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

