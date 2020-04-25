Tatro Capital LLC Acquires 249 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Tatro Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,485 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,713 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $59,226,000 after acquiring an additional 64,956 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 249,299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $49,264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,566 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,284,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,068,128. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.62. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.68.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Read More: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.