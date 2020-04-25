Tatro Capital LLC Buys 865 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Tatro Capital LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 9,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its position in Duke Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 12,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.69. 3,723,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,929,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $62.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.33 and a 200 day moving average of $91.05. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

DUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,709. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

