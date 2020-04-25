Tatro Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Tatro Capital LLC lessened its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for approximately 2.6% of Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $619,639,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 997.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,784,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,256 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in S&P Global by 1,326.3% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 476,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,081,000 after acquiring an additional 443,000 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in S&P Global by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 604,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,924,000 after acquiring an additional 226,081 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in S&P Global by 339.8% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 266,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,837,000 after purchasing an additional 206,100 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $4.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $283.94. 1,121,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,087,223. S&P Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $186.05 and a fifty-two week high of $312.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The firm has a market cap of $67.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.41.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $337.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $298.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.75.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

