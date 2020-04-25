Tatro Capital LLC Sells 24,278 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Tatro Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,278 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises approximately 6.5% of Tatro Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Tatro Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,267,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,512,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $8,341,000. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 190.2% in the first quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 160,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,129,000 after acquiring an additional 105,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,710.9% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 109,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 103,152 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VFH traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.68. 590,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,671. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.90. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $42.34 and a one year high of $77.95.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

