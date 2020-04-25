TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Makes New Investment in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 72 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tesla to a “hold” rating and set a $580.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $730.00 to $500.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $312.00 to $246.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $650.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $750.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $488.03.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $19.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $725.15. 12,912,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,593,824. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $578.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $493.59. Tesla Inc has a fifty-two week low of $176.99 and a fifty-two week high of $968.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $127.96 billion, a PE ratio of -143.03 and a beta of 0.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.93, for a total transaction of $3,567,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,723.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.01, for a total transaction of $66,001.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,194.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,836 shares of company stock worth $74,677,727 over the last quarter. 24.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

