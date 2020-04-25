TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Stock Holdings Lessened by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lowered its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 68.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,366 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.5% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 113,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 131,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,020 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in TE Connectivity by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,563 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $109.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

TE Connectivity stock traded up $2.00 on Friday, reaching $70.15. 1,886,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143,340. The stock has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TE Connectivity Ltd has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $101.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.68.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $944,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,991.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.