Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17) in a report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

TM17 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Team17 Group from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Shore Capital lowered shares of Team17 Group to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Team17 Group to an underperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 402 ($5.29) to GBX 452 ($5.95) in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 489.40 ($6.44).

TM17 opened at GBX 570 ($7.50) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.74 million and a PE ratio of 44.19. Team17 Group has a twelve month low of GBX 47.50 ($0.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 590 ($7.76). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 518.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 422.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

In related news, insider Mark Crawford acquired 5,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 560 ($7.37) per share, for a total transaction of £29,999.20 ($39,462.25).

Team17 Group Company Profile

Team17 Group PLC develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes games across multiple platforms. Its portfolio comprises approximately 90 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists. Team17 Group PLC was founded in 1990 and is based in Wakefield, the United Kingdom.

