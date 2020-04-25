Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Now Covered by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne (NYSE:TER) in a research report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TER. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America reissued a hold rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Teradyne from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.75.

Shares of NYSE:TER opened at $62.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $81.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.31 and a 200 day moving average of $63.36.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $704.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 69,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $4,852,783.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,871 shares in the company, valued at $32,774,363.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 10,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total transaction of $733,041.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 75,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,381,012.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,190 shares of company stock valued at $8,194,959 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TER. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 1,126.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

