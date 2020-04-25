Tesco (LON:TSCO) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Tesco (LON:TSCO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

TSCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Tesco to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 236 ($3.10) to GBX 289 ($3.80) in a report on Friday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 295 ($3.88) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tesco to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 216 ($2.84) to GBX 248 ($3.26) in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 286.09 ($3.76).

TSCO stock traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 236.10 ($3.11). 23,243,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,150,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.85. Tesco has a 12-month low of GBX 203.70 ($2.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 332.67 ($4.38). The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 229.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 240.21.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

