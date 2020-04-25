Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $15,523,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 0.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,112,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 1.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 162,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after acquiring an additional 72,999 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,048 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,770,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,005,027. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $97.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.04.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.42.

In related news, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.