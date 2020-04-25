Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys New Position in Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 70,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned about 0.15% of Tivity Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Tivity Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tivity Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tivity Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Tivity Health by 17.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Tivity Health by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Lee Shapiro acquired 4,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sara Finley acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.63 per share, with a total value of $29,075.00. Insiders have purchased 26,565 shares of company stock worth $319,255 over the last 90 days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TVTY stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,687. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.97. Tivity Health Inc has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $26.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.15). Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 25.36% and a positive return on equity of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $272.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tivity Health Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TVTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Tivity Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet cut Tivity Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Tivity Health from $15.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.23.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

