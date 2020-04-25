Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,244,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,670,000 after purchasing an additional 527,860 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 56,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 31,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.88.

CL traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $71.40. 3,549,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,179,695. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.57 and a 200-day moving average of $69.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $1,226,702.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,042,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,029,275.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO John W. Kooyman sold 21,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $1,625,371.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,209.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,857 shares of company stock worth $19,379,870 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Featured Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.