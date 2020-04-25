Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $222,000 Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $5,529,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,843,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,301,000 after buying an additional 86,704 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $2,708,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 531,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,517,000 after acquiring an additional 54,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 23,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $34.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,652,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,940,150. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.29. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.59 and a 12 month high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

