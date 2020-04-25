Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $234,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.64. The company had a trading volume of 11,198,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,211,369. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $119.54 and a 12 month high of $164.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.09 and its 200 day moving average is $145.81.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.