Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $3.27 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,778 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 1.2% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 75.6% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.27.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $9,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,517,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040 in the last 90 days. 51.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.44. 5,378,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,533,733. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.36 and a 200 day moving average of $118.19. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $98.85 and a 12-month high of $133.38. The company has a market cap of $364.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

