Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $320,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,779,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $40.61. 620,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,292. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $31.91 and a 52 week high of $55.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.32.

