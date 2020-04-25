Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $331,000 Stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the fourth quarter worth $6,560,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the fourth quarter worth $166,000.

Get ProShares Large Cap Core Plus alerts:

CSM stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.67. 58,944 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.04. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a one year low of $57.15 and a one year high of $71.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.2808 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.