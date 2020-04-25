Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $386,000 Stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 771,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,708,000 after purchasing an additional 46,024 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 17,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE D traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.92. 2,410,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,588,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $64.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Cfra raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.93.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

