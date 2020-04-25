Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $564,000 Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in 3M by 52.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Gordon Haskett lowered 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.93.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.00. 2,218,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,561,155. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $198.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.