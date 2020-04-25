Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Increases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,935 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,726,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,721,698,000 after acquiring an additional 952,029 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,355,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,237,409,000 after purchasing an additional 260,801 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $974,104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,749,154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $928,038,000 after purchasing an additional 553,169 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,203,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $742,950,000 after purchasing an additional 156,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.68.

NYSE:LOW traded up $3.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,419,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,192,695. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $126.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

