Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,502 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.8% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 220,432 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $64,803,000 after purchasing an additional 135,449 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,846,000 after acquiring an additional 464,121 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 87,067 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.68.

NYSE:UNH traded up $5.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $291.29. 3,243,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,874,137. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $306.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $2,283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

