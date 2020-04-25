Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Lowers Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,435 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FV traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.09. 185,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,997. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $34.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%.

