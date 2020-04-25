Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Makes New $354,000 Investment in Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 31,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 49,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RBNC traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.61. 31,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,997. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $129.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.98. Reliant Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $19.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 million. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp Inc will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Reliant Bancorp news, Director Sharon Hughes Edwards purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $44,375.00. Also, Director Homayoun Aminmadani purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.26 per share, with a total value of $106,300.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $193,455 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RBNC shares. TheStreet cut Reliant Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine cut Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Reliant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

